Macedonia police officer struck by a vehicle while on duty; being evaluated for possible broken ankle

MACEDONIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Macedonia Police have confirmed one of their police officers was struck by a vehicle while on duty Saturday night. The police officer was investigating a car accident.
Police said he is currently being checked for a possible broken ankle.
Police said the officer responded to a car accident on State Route 82, east of Shepard Road. This happened shortly before 5:30 p.m.
Macedonia Police said the Summit County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating.
Macedonia Police also confirmed SR 82 is now back open.
