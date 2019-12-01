Northeast Ohio Weather: Occasional showers for Sunday, high winds in the morning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Good Sunday morning to you! A strong area of low pressure to our west will move east across Lake Erie today. This feature will move toward the East Coast by Monday.
This will translate to pretty active weather for us in the short term. Showers will be moving through before lunchtime. Don’t be caught off guard if you hear a few rumbles of thunder.
It will also be very windy this morning. Winds may gust upwards of 30 mph.
With strong southerly winds moving through, I don't see why we can't punch into the low and mid 50s today.
Winds will finally back off this afternoon.
I would keep the umbrella close, even through the afternoon and into the evening. Additional scattered showers will be moving through during the second half of the day.
The area of low pressure I mentioned above will drag a cold front through our area after midnight. The cold air that accompanies this front will allow for a spotty wintry mix of rain and snow through the overnight hours.
This wintry mix will be with us through the morning hours of your Monday. Heads up, commuters!
Winds will have shifted out of the north by tomorrow, which will facilitate the development of some lake effect snow Monday afternoon and evening. The ground is pretty warm, so we do not expect significant accumulations. We’re forecasting a range of 1″ - 3″ for the Primary Snow Belt.
The snow showers will hang around during the evening.
High pressure will return Tuesday into Wednesday. This means that our weather will be a little more calm, mainly Tuesday.
Tuesday will be dry, albeit cloudy, with highs only around 40°.
We'll have another shot at some lake enhanced precipitation and then pure lake effect snow on Wednesday. This will most likely come in the form of light rain and snow.
It will also be quite windy during this time. Highs will only climb up to about 40° on Wednesday.
The snow will come to an end by Thursday. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday are looking quiet. Highs will be in the low 40s during this time.
