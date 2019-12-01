November 2019 In Review

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Let me be the first to welcome you to Meteorological Winter. The months of December, January, and February comprise this season. (Although, our calendars will not say Winter until December 21st. Meteorologists qualify December through February as the Winter season as it is easier for record keeping purposes.)
How did our last month of Meteorological Fall shape up?
First and foremost, it was cold!
Our average temperature for the month was 38.9°.
What’s considered normal for the month of November? 43.9°.
That means we finished the month of November 5° below normal.
After a long stretch of cold days earlier in the month, it looked like November 2019 might end up in the top 10 coldest Novembers on record in Cleveland.
It was not meant to be though.
Our coldest November on record was in 1880. The average temperature was 31.3°.
Our 10th coldest November on record was in 1950. The average temperature was 37.4°.
Even though this November won’t exactly go down in the record books, it was still cold. Out of 30 days, 24 were below normal.
It’s all about perspective, isn’t it? We’ll remember this month as very cold, despite the fact that it didn’t crack the top 10.
We only had two days this month (the 26th and the 27th) where the high temperature was 60° or higher.
On November 26th, the high temperature was 61°. On November 27th, we hit 60°.
We accumulated 1.70" of precipitation in November. That's actually below normal.
Our normal precipitation for November is 3.62″. That leaves us with a deficit for the month of -1.92″.
We also saw some snow in November.
We accumulated 3.5″ at Cleveland-Hopkins this month. (Normal is around 4.3″.)
Cleveland wasn’t the snowiest spot in northern Ohio this November though.
Trumbull Township (Ashtabula County) saw well over a foot of snow!
True to form, November 2019 was also quite cloudy. Statistically, November is our cloudiest month, after all.
Regarding sky cover, there were 0 days that could be considered clear, 13 days that were partly cloudy, and 17 cloudy days.
