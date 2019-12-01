Ohio State to face Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday

Ohio State to face Wisconsin in the Big Ten Championship Game next Saturday
Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields rolls out to pass against Michigan in the second half of an NCAA college football game in Ann Arbor, Mich., Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya) (Source: Paul Sancya)
By Simon Hannig | November 30, 2019 at 9:19 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 9:19 PM

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the Wisconsin Badgers next Saturday in Indianapolis in the Big Ten Championship Game.

The Badgers faced Minnesota Saturday in the right to see who would face the Buckeyes and won 38-17.

The Badgers, by defeating Minnesota also clinched the Big Ten West. Ohio State clinched the Big Ten East earlier in the season.

The last time the Buckeyes faced Wisconsin was back on Oct. 26th, where they defeated the Badgers 38-7.

