5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns and Steelers collide for the 2nd time in 3 weeks Sunday, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town.
Tony Zarrella welcomes Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Reggie Langhorne to discuss:
* Damarious Randall’s mysterious absence
* David Njoku’s delayed return
* Why Baker Mayfield is playing his best ball of the season
* How the Browns should attack new Pittsburgh QB Duck Hodges
* Hue Jackson’s criticism of Browns general manager John Dorsey
Also, Mark Schwab reports live from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.