5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) celebrates with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) after Mayfield scored a 1-yard touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard) (Source: David Richard)
By Christopher Dellecese | November 30, 2019 at 7:41 PM EST - Updated November 30 at 7:41 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns and Steelers collide for the 2nd time in 3 weeks Sunday, and Tailgate 19 has you covered with the best pregame show in town.

Tony Zarrella welcomes Josh Cribbs, Bob Golic and Reggie Langhorne to discuss:

* Damarious Randall’s mysterious absence

* David Njoku’s delayed return

* Why Baker Mayfield is playing his best ball of the season

* How the Browns should attack new Pittsburgh QB Duck Hodges

* Hue Jackson’s criticism of Browns general manager John Dorsey

Also, Mark Schwab reports live from Heinz Field in Pittsburgh.

