Shots fired in front of off-duty officer starts police chase across Cleveland that ends with crash and arrest

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Shots fired from a car right in front of an off-duty officer started a police chase and ended with the car crashing shortly after officers terminated the pursuit.
Police said people inside a car on E. 13th Street and St. Clair Avenue fired shots in front of an off-duty officer at 1 a.m. on Sunday.
A cruiser then pursued the car the shots were fired from until the chase was terminated on West 25th Street and Detroit Avenue, according to police.
Police said the car crashed another 20 blocks away at West 45th Street and Detroit Avenue.
The suspects ran away, but police were able to capture the male and a 21-year-old woman, according to police.
Police said the woman suffered serious leg injuries and was brought to MetroHealth Hospital by EMS.
Officers also recovered a firearm, according to police.
The police report said the Accident Investigation Unit is also working on the case.
