19-year-old woman dies in Cleveland from 2 gunshot wounds in East Side homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed a homicide investigation is underway after a 19-year-old woman’s life was ended by two gunshot wounds.
Police said the shooting happened in the 3500 block of East 93rd Street at 1 a.m. on Sunday.
EMS took the woman to University Hospitals where she was pronounced dead, according to police.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
Police have not confirmed if any suspects have been identified or arrests made.
