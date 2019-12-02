Akron uncle shot and killed by his nephew, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a 27-year-old nephew shot and killed his uncle this weekend.
According to Akron police, Melvin Peters, 64, was shot in the back inside a home in the 800 block of Cordova Avenue around 6:14 a.m. on Nov. 30.
Someone called 911 after hearing the gunshot and when officers arrived, Peters was pronounced dead at the scene.
Donnell Lawson is charged with aggravated murder.
Officers said Lawson has confessed to the murder.
Police are not releasing a motive.
