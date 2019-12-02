Berea police looking for hit and run driver

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the driver involved in a hit skip accident.
According to officers, on Nov. 21 at 6:38 p.m. the driver of a silver Hyundai Sonata was stopped at a traffic light at Henry Street, in front of the Berea fire station, when they were rear-ended.
Police said the driver of the dark colored SUV or truck checked on the Hyundai driver, but after finding out police had been called, put his car in reverse and drove off.
Police added the Sonata’s rear bumper was ripped off the vehicle when the suspect drove away.
The hit and run driver is described as a thin white male, late 40′s-early 50′s, with a short crew cut.
If anyone has any information, please call Berea police at 440-234-1234.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.