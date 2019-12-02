Blue Grass Quality Meats recall 120,000 pounds of bacon and turkey products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the United States Department of Food and Agriculture, several pork and turkey products have been recalled due to misbranding.
Blue Grass Quality Meats is recalling over 120,000 pounds of pork bacon and ready-to-eat turkey products.
The misbranded products contain soy, a known allergen, which is not declared on the labels.
Per USDA:
The Cajun style bacon and ready-to-eat Cajun style turkey breast items were produced on various dates from Oct. 29, 2018 to Nov. 19, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:
- Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “BLUE GRASS CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell by dates from 7/1/19 to 1/9/20.
- Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “OLDE WORLD Cajun Style TURKEY BREAST” with sell by dates from 7/1/19 to 1/1/20.
- Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Robinson’s PREMIUM Cajun Style Turkey Breast” with sell by dates from 7/12/19 to 1/16/20.
- Various weights of shrink-wrap packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE TURKEY BREAST” with sell by dates from 7/18/19 to 1/21/20.
- Various weights of vacuum sealed packages containing “Troyer CAJUN STYLE BACON” with sell by dates from 1/28/19 to 2/19/20.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.