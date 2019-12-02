Community shows support for 10 exotic animals killed in Thanksgiving fire at African Safari Wildlife Park

PORT CLINTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The fire marshal is still investigating the cause of a fire that killed ten exotic animals on Thanksgiving night.
Despite the cold and rainy weather on Monday, people came out to sign a banner at the African Safari Wildlife Park in memory of the animals.
“You could see the fire shooting up. The smoke was seen for miles away,” said Kathy Magyar, of Catawba Island.
Magyar is still haunted by the memory of the fire at African Safari Wildlife Park.
“We were coming over to friends Thanksgiving evening and followed the fire truck, and when they pulled in here, we just had a sinking feeling, praying it wasn’t the animals,” Magyar said.
Magyar has been visiting the wildlife park since she was a little girl. She was one of many who paid their respects to the “Thanksgiving ten” by signing a banner outside the park’s gates.
“I visited this when I was a child,” Magyar said. “My parents brought me here and then I brought our two girls here, and Al’s new to the area, but we wanted to bring him here next year so we’re looking forward to new animals and their success.”
Magyar has one hope for the wildlife park: “That they can feel the community’s love and know that they need to rebuild for everyone’s concern.”
The park is closed now for the season. They are hoping to rebuild and open in the spring of 2020.
We still do not know how this fire started.
