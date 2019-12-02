Cyber Monday codes you need to know if your doing some shopping

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -The holiday shopping season feels like it’s been in full swing the second the last piece of Halloween candy was handed out.
Cyber Monday is described by the National Retail Federation as the kick-off to the online holiday shopping season.
Much like Black Friday there are major deals to be had just for showing up to a website. Consider them virtual doorbusters.
In many cases you need to put in codes when checking-out and they vary from words like CYBER, CYBER19 or CYBERMON19.
Then there are codes like EXTRA10 or BLACKFRIDAY20, where you get 10% or 20% off respectively.
The website cybermonday.com has a great collection of codes you may need.
