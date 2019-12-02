Former CMSD teacher on trial, accused of groping student

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for a former Cleveland Metropolitan School District teacher accused of groping a student, began Monday morning.
Sharmir Oglesby is charged with gross sexual imposition, disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and tampering with evidence.
CMSD officials said Oglesby was a substitute teacher at John Adams College and Career Academy.
He was hired in 2015 and fired in January 2019 after charges were filed.
Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Emily Hagan is presiding over the trial.
