Lake County health officials investigating possible case of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping
By Chris Anderson | December 2, 2019 at 10:10 AM EST - Updated December 2 at 10:10 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County General Health District is investigating a possible case of severe pulmonday illness linked to vaping.

The latest case in Lake County was found in a male.

As of Nov. 26, there were 68 confirmed cases of severe pulmonary illness in Ohio. An additional 28 illnesses are under investigation, according to health officials.

Symptoms associated with severe pulmonary illness include a cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, and weight loss.

“Per ODH, vaping is not safe. E-cigarettes are not currently approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration as an aid to quit smoking, and available science does not currently confirm that e-cigarettes are effective for quitting smoking," said LCGHD Director of Nursing Tara Perkins.

E-cigarette products may contain harmful substances, such as cancer-causing chemicals, dangerous metals, particles that can reach the lung, and flavorings that may cause lung disease.

Contact the Ohio Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW for resources to stop tobacco and vaping use.

