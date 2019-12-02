Lake County health officials investigating possible case of severe pulmonary illness linked to vaping

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lake County General Health District is investigating a possible case of severe pulmonday illness linked to vaping.
The latest case in Lake County was found in a male.
As of Nov. 26, there were 68 confirmed cases of severe pulmonary illness in Ohio. An additional 28 illnesses are under investigation, according to health officials.
Symptoms associated with severe pulmonary illness include a cough, shortness of breath, chest pain, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, fatigue, fever, and weight loss.
“Per ODH, vaping is not safe. E-cigarettes are not currently approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration as an aid to quit smoking, and available science does not currently confirm that e-cigarettes are effective for quitting smoking," said LCGHD Director of Nursing Tara Perkins.
E-cigarette products may contain harmful substances, such as cancer-causing chemicals, dangerous metals, particles that can reach the lung, and flavorings that may cause lung disease.
Contact the Ohio Tobacco Quit Line at 1-800-QUIT-NOW for resources to stop tobacco and vaping use.
