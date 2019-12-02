Macedonia police officer hit by distracted driver, injured while investigating crash (graphic video)

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Macedonia police officer was struck by a driver while investigating a separate crash.
According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Macedonia police officer Brandon Heisler was hit on Saturday night outside of his patrol cruiser and another car that was involved in a crash.
**WARNING: This video contains graphic content**
Fortunately, Heisler suffered only a broken ankle, which will require surgery.
Heisler alleges that the driver involved in the crash was not paying attention to the road and drive into the crash area that was coned off by the fire department.
The driver was issued a citation.
