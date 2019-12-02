Maple Heights Police investigating shooting that left 73-year-old man dead

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Maple Heights Police are currently investigating a homicide that occurred early Monday, Dec. 2.
According to police, a 73-year-old man was shot and killed at the Wash-N-Dry Laundromat on Broadway Avenue.
Per Maple Heights Police:
“Initial investigation shows there was some sort of argument between the deceased and the shooter before the shots were fired.”
The shooter fled the scene following the altercation.
Please return for more updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.