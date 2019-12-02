Mario Manningham arrested in Warren for failing to show up for traffic offense

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Former NFL star and Northeast Ohio native Mario Manningham was arrested in Warren on Nov. 27.
Police say Manningham, 33, was arrested after failing to appear at a pretrial hearing on Tuesday for a traffic case.
Manningham was issued a citation in May for driving under suspension.
Trumbull County Jail records show he’s been locked up since Wednesday and is “not bondable.”
He is scheduled to be arraigned from jail Monday, Dec. 2 at 1:30 p.m.
Manningham was a standout player at Warren G. Harding High School.
He played for the University of Michigan and was then was drafted by the New York Giants in 2008 and won Super Bowl XLVI with the team.
Manningham also played with the San Francisco 49ers.
He currently lives in Canton.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.