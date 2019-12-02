Northeast Ohio weather: Passing snow showers possible tonight, sunshine remains missing tomorrow

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Monday to you! I hope that you’ve had a fantastic day so far. I know that, weather-wise, it has not been the most beautiful day.
As I type this around 3:30 PM, it appears that most of the rain and snow has come to an end. However, additional snow showers are possible through the overnight hours.
Accumulation will be light and on the order of a trace to 3″ where bands persist.
Tonight will be chilly, too. We’ll be around 30° by morning.
Most of tonight’s snow will have come to an end by tomorrow morning. However, a few flakes may still be flying on the East Side. Snow should come to an end by late-morning.
We really won’t warm up that much tomorrow either. Highs will only top out around 40°.
Another round of lake effect snow will move through Wednesday.
Thursday through Sunday will be dry.
