Northeast Ohio Weather: Winter mix over to snow today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We continue to monitor a major storm off the coast of New England (Nor’easter). This is causing big travel issues today. Colder air is building into Ohio. We have a winter mix in the area this morning consisting of some rain, sleet, and snow. This will switch over to all snow this afternoon. A north wind will feed us with moisture off of Lake Erie. Lake effect snow will accumulate, especially inland. I went with a general Trace to 3 inches of snow today. Temperatures will be steady in the middle to upper 30′s. Most area roads should remain wet. More lake effect snow is in play tonight. An additional Trace to 3 inches is on the way this evening. Temperatures dip into the lower 30′s. I do think some slippery spots will develop after the sun goes down by 5:00 p.m.