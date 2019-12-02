Parma’s Peanut Butter Drive back for its ninth year

“These thoughts obviously weighed on my mind that evening, as I awoke at 3:00 am with an epiphany that some might call divine intervention,” Brennan said. Adding, “I called my good friend John Visnauskas, founder and director of All Faiths Pantry, and proposed the Parma Peanut Butter Drive.” Thanks to John’s encouragement and the generosity of many residents, business owners, and others, the Drive has raised thousands of dollars and pounds of peanut butter that have benefitted the needy of the community.