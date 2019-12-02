Parma’s Peanut Butter Drive back for its ninth year

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Parma City Council President Sean Brennan announced in a press release that Parma’s Peanut Butter Drive is back for its ninth year, and it will start this week and will go through the end of this year.
Brennan read an article one time about the rising prices of peanut butter, and this is how this drive got started.
“These thoughts obviously weighed on my mind that evening, as I awoke at 3:00 am with an epiphany that some might call divine intervention,” Brennan said. Adding, “I called my good friend John Visnauskas, founder and director of All Faiths Pantry, and proposed the Parma Peanut Butter Drive.” Thanks to John’s encouragement and the generosity of many residents, business owners, and others, the Drive has raised thousands of dollars and pounds of peanut butter that have benefitted the needy of the community.
All Faith Pantry would prefer cash donations, as they can purchase peanut butter at wholesale prices, and multiplying the effect of your gift. They do appreciate any peanut butter that is dropped off.
You can make cash donations in the form of a check made to All Faiths Pantry and mailed to Parma City Council President Sean Brennan, 6611 Ridge Road, Parma, Ohio, 44129.
You can drop off the peanut butter jars to the following community partners: either branch of the Cuyahoga County Public Library in Parma, University Hospitals Parma Medical Center, Parma City Hall, Dollar Bank (5219 Pearl Road), Office Depot/Office Max, or the Parma Area Chamber of Commerce.
Here are the sponsors for this year’s Parma Peanut Butter Drive: Depot/Office Max of Parma and Middleburgh Heights, Dollar Bank, University Hospitals, the Parma Area Chamber of Commerce, Jones’ Bones Smokin’ Good BBQ, the Cuyahoga County Public Library System, the Parma Observer, Innovative Window Cleaning, Sustainawell, Chuppa’s Marketplace, Yorktown Service Plaza, and Lamar Outdoor.
For more information about All Faiths Pantry, check out their website at www.allfaithspantry.org.
