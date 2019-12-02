Sentencing for man found guilty of murder after crashing into oncoming traffic in failed suicide attempt

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Sentencing for Michael Davis is set to take place Monday, Dec. 2.
Davis was found guilty of murder after veering his car into oncoming traffic, killing Gregory Morawski and injuring Heather Culp in a suicide attempt.
The accident took place on July 4, 2017.
“Concerned about legal ramifications in the future,” one doctor said. She also added that Davis said, "I couldn’t even commit suicide right. I never meant to hurt anyone else.”
Davis originally entered a plea of not guilty by reason of insanity.
He faces Life with parole eligibility after 15 years on the Murder and 3-11 years on the Attempted Murder, so his possible punishment is only one of two sentences:
(1) Life with parole eligibility after 15 years or
(2) Life with parole eligibility after 18 to 26 years.
