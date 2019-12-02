Summit County investigators search for shooter, vehicle involved in drive-by

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to come forward with information about a drive-by shooting that occurred over the weekend.
Deputies say an unknown shooter fired bullets into an uninhabited residence on the afternoon of Nov. 30.
The shooting was reported on Swartz Road in Coventry Township.
A black sedan was seen in the area at the time, and investigators believe it may be linked to the shooting.
Anyone with information about the incident call the sheriff’s office at 330-643-2181.
