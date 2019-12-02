15-year-old charged in shooting death of 11-year-old Cleveland boy during birthday party

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a teen in the shooting death of an 11-year-boy at a birthday party last month.
Police charged a 15-year-old boy with reckless homicide for the death of Tyshaun Taylor.
The 11-year-old was attending a party in an apartment in the 1800 block of East 97th Street on Nov. 23 when he was shot.
Several friends carried his body outside to Chester Avenue and flagged down a man to call for help.
EMS transported Taylor to Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, where he died.
Family members and friends held an emotional remembrance outside Taylor’s school, Chambers Elementary, in East Cleveland last week.
Taylor’s funeral was on Nov. 30.
The 15-year-old suspect was ordered to be locked up at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.
He has a hearing in juvenile court on Dec. 16.
