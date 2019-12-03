Seperate accidents in both directions on I-480 causing major delays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Slick roads causing issues for drivers this morning.
There are several accidents causing delays on the roads:
An accident on I-480 is causing major delays Tuesday morning for commuters.
The accident took place right after Lee Road, with vehicles going as slow as 2 mph.
Another accident in the opposite direction on I-480 West is slowing traffic over the Valley View Bridge.
The Ohio Department of Transportation is out patrolling the streets as well.
