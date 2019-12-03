Seperate accidents in both directions on I-480 causing major delays

A generic traffic jam is shown. (Source: Gray News)
By Randy Buffington | December 3, 2019 at 6:26 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 6:38 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Slick roads causing issues for drivers this morning.

There are several accidents causing delays on the roads:

An accident on I-480 is causing major delays Tuesday morning for commuters.

Accident near Lee Road on I-480 East causing massive delay for drivers. It's a 3-mile backup in standstill traffic https://bit.ly/2Y9625a

The accident took place right after Lee Road, with vehicles going as slow as 2 mph.

Another accident in the opposite direction on I-480 West is slowing traffic over the Valley View Bridge.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is out patrolling the streets as well.

