Accused arsonist on trial for deaths of 9 people faces Summit County judge

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron man accused in three arsons that resulted in the deaths of nine people is due in court Tuesday afternoon.
The hearing for Stanley Ford is scheduled for 1 p.m. in front of a Summit County Court of Common Pleas judge.
Ford last appeared in court in November for a competency hearing where the attorneys and prosecutors discussed a psychiatrist’s findings from a weeks-long mental evaluation.
The judge did not decide if Ford, who was argumentative during his recent hearings, is mentally fit to stand trial in a case that has the possibility for the death sentence.
The 58-year-old is accused of setting three fires, beginning in April of 2016, that resulted in the deaths of nine people.
- The first fire was on April 18, 2016 at 719 Fultz Avenue. Lindell Lewis and Gloria Jean Hart were killed.
- The second fire was on Jan. 23, 2017 at 723 Russell Avenue. A Dodge Durango was set on fire, nobody was hurt.
- The third fire was on May 15, 2017 at 693 Fultz Avenue. Seven people were killed, including two adults and five kids.
- Jared Boggs, 14
- Daisia Huggins, 6
- Kyle Huggins, 5
- Alivia Huggins, 3
- Cameron Huggins, 16 month old
- Dennis Huggins, 35
- Angela Boggs, 38
- Lindell Lewis, 56
- Gloria Jean Hart, 61
19 News spoke to Ford back in 2017 when he was living in a home next to one that he allegedly set on fire.
If Ford is found competent to stand trial, proceedings are expected to begin on Dec. 19.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.