Akron woman sitting on her couch, punched by burglar

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police said a resident was punched in the face several times by an unknown man who broke into her home.
According to Akron police, the victim was sitting on her couch around 10 a.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Hite Street, when the suspect forced open her front door.
Officers said the suspect punched her several times, before grabbing her cell phone.
After getting the phone, he ran out of the house.
The woman was treated at Cleveland Clinic Akron General for facial injuries.
The suspect is described as a black man, 30-40-years-old, 6′ tall, with a thin build and a shaved head.
Anyone with information is asked to call Akron police.
