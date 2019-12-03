CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens eased concerns over Baker Mayfield’s right hand on Monday, one day after his quarterback hit his throwing hand on Steelers linebacker Bud Dupree’s helmet in the final seconds of the first half.
“Baker should be fine this week," Kitchens said, adding that he also expects his starting quarterback to practice throughout the week, leading up to the game against the Bengals.
“Yes, I do. I think Baker does a good job of compartmentalizing through pain and getting to the game healthy. He will get his work done this week. He will be at practice, and he will get his work done with week. He does not like to miss practice.”
X-rays on Mayfield’s hand came back negative at Heinz Field, just in time for Baker to start the second half against the Steelers.
Kitchens had already told a CBS sideline reporter that backup Garrett Gilbert would be starting the second half, before Mayfield started taking snaps on the sideline to warm up.
“We just got the results back from the X-ray and X-rays were negative," Kitchens said, regarding his comment that Gilbert would play. "We did not have the result at the time. [The interview] was actually coming out of the locker room. We got the x-rays somewhere in between the time that I left the locker room to go to the field and me going to the field.”
Mayfield led the Browns to only three second-half points, while wearing a glove, in the 20-13 loss to the Steelers.
Kitchens said he doesn’t believe the glove had any effect on Mayfield’s performance.
