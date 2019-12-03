2 cars crash into Akron man’s home within 6 months; one suspect is still on the loose

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A driver smashed into a man’s home and cars this holiday weekend.
What’s disturbing though, is that the homeowner says it’s happened before.
Jake Palazzo came home to a mess outside of his Akron home Saturday night.
“I called Akron police freaking out,” he said. “I didn’t know what happened.”
He says police told him his neighbor made a report around 6 o’clock, after hearing a car smashed into Palazzo’s cars, his shed and his home.
The worst part is that Palazzo says he just had the same area fixed up.
His property begins where Miller Avenue stops at Bellows Street.
He says this is the second time in six months that someone has blown through the intersection, plowing into his property.
He’d even asked the city to consider putting a barrier along Bellows Street, after the last car lost control and ran over his old shed in June.
“The guy completely drove through that, and into the house,” he said.
That driver, however, stayed at the scene.
Palazzo’s neighbor said after the most recent crash, the driver got out of the gold car he was in and ran off.
Palazzo gave us pictures from the tow truck driver, who took the suspect’s car away.
He hopes someone can help find the suspect who’s responsible.
“I want him to confess that he did it,” he said.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.