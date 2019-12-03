Cleveland Browns waive DE Chris Smith, who’s girlfriend was killed in crash earlier this year

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that the team has cut defensive end Chris Smith.
Smith, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in 2018, has likely been playing through heartache this season. His girlfriend, Petara Cordero, was killed in September along I-90 near West 140th Street.
Cordero exited the car and was standing on the shoulder of I-90 when a 47-year-old woman in a 2017 Mazda veered to the right side of I-90 and struck the passenger side door, according to the Cleveland police report. She was hit by the Mazda and later transported to Fairview Hospital where she was pronounced dead.
According to the Cleveland Browns organization, Smith and Cordero celebrated the birth of their daughter, Haven Harris Smith, during preseason.
Smith played in nine games this season.
