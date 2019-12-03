Cleveland City Council delays county’s plastic bag ban to study other options for local retailers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The countywide plastic bag ban—set to go into effect on Jan. 1—won’t include Cleveland, at least for now.
Cleveland City Council voted Monday night to temporarily delay the ban, until studies can be done to determine whether a plan can be developed to take the burden off stores and shops that depend on plastic bags to conduct business.
Consultants will present a recommendation to council by July 1, 2020 on the most effective way to eliminate the use of disposable bags by retailers in the city.
The Brooklyn City Council opted out of the ban in October by a 4-2 vote.
“Based on our home rule authority we opted out of this partial bag ban,” Brooklyn Council President Ron Van Kirk said after the vote. "I believe that decisions such as this are better suited to be made at the local level not at the county level. In future endeavors Brooklyn council has requested that the county council communicate with city officials before passing legislation such as this ‘ban.’ "
Under the ban, only recyclable paper bags, or those made from at least 40 percent recycled materials, will be allowed for use by local businesses.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.