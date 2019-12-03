Cleveland Police find missing dog taken during weekend carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Northeast Ohio dog lovers can breathe a sigh of relief!
Franz, the 5-year-old miniature schnauzer that was taken during a weekend carjacking, has been found by Cleveland Police.
The update came via Facebook by the dog’s owner, Mike Reed:
Franz was taken on Saturday at Cleveland Beverage & Deli, after armed thieves robbed Reed and drove away in his car.
Reed told 19 News that police found his car about two hours later, and arrested one of the suspects.
19 News has reached out to police to find out the details surrounding the dog’s rescue.
Return to this story, and watch 19 News at 11 p.m., for updates.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.