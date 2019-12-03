Cleveland police searching for brazen backyard burglar (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are hoping the public can help identify a breaking and entering suspect accused of burglarizing an East side Cleveland property.
The 58-year-old homeowner told police that her property was burglarized on the evening of Nov. 22 in the 7000 block of Kazimier Avenue.
According to police, the homeowner let her dogs out and noticed the gate to her yard was open. When she looked closer, she noticed her extension cords were removed from the shed and placed on the ground.
The incident was caught on home surveillance video.
The suspect was able to get away with a Honda generator valued by Cleveland police to be worth approximately $1,000. He’s described as a heavier white male with a goatee beard.
Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is asked to call Cleveland police.
