Cleveland’s toboggan chutes are the highest in Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No snow is required.
The Tobogganing Chutes at The Chalet in Mill Stream Reservation are open for the holidays.
“It was great,” Maria Lengel said after coming down the hill with her sister Gianna. “It defiantly was fun.”
The Cleveland Metroparks refrigerated ice chutes operate with or without snow through early March.
The twin, 700-foot chutes are located between Routes 42 and 82 on Valley View Road in Strongsville. Riders can reach speeds up to 40 miles per hour.
Riders are required to wear gloves and must be 42 inches or taller, according to Cleveland Metroparks.
“It’s nice you can walk up and not have to carry your toboggans,” Rock Bolton said.
The Strongsville toboggan chutes are the tallest in Ohio.
· Fridays: 6 p.m. – 10:30 p.m.
· Saturdays: Noon – 10:30 p.m.
· Sundays: Noon – 5 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.