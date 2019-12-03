Erie County Sheriff’s Office warns of caller pretending to be law enforcement

By Chris Anderson | December 3, 2019 at 10:19 AM EST - Updated December 3 at 10:19 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents about a caller pretending to be from their agency.

County investigators received two reports from residents on Monday about a male caller posing as a sergeant from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.

The caller told the person who answered that a warrant was out for their arrest and attempted to collect an alleged bond payment through use of prepaid debit cards.

When investigators returned a call to the number 419-370-2919, an audio recording identifying themselves as the Erie County Sheriff’s Office answered.

The sheriff’s office reiterated that the call is a scam.

“Please do not engage these callers in conversation. Hang up on them and feel free to call us at any time at (419) 625-7951,” the Erie County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.

