Erie County Sheriff’s Office warns of caller pretending to be law enforcement

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Erie County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to residents about a caller pretending to be from their agency.
County investigators received two reports from residents on Monday about a male caller posing as a sergeant from the Erie County Sheriff’s Office.
The caller told the person who answered that a warrant was out for their arrest and attempted to collect an alleged bond payment through use of prepaid debit cards.
When investigators returned a call to the number 419-370-2919, an audio recording identifying themselves as the Erie County Sheriff’s Office answered.
The sheriff’s office reiterated that the call is a scam.
“Please do not engage these callers in conversation. Hang up on them and feel free to call us at any time at (419) 625-7951,” the Erie County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Facebook.
