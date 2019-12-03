Former RTA board president pleads guilty to theft in office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority’s former board president pleaded guilty to theft in office Tuesday.
George Dixon worked at RTA for 24 years.
In 2018, RTA’s Internal Audit Department discovered the fraud and turned their findings over to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office, the Ohio auditor and the Ohio Ethics Commission.
Dixon resigned on March 29, 2018.
A timeline shows from 1996 to 2001, human resources sent Dixon 17 notifications he was past due on his health insurance premiums.
Over the next 17 years, human resources continued to send him letters showing “balance owed,” but his health coverage continued.
Dixon is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 8, 2020.
