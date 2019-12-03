Former RTA board president pleads guilty to theft in office

RTA is pursuing, through insurance claim recovery, the more than $1.1 million in healthcare benefits and unpaid premiums for insurance provided by RTA for a 24-year period ending on March 1, 2018. The Board policy at the time stated that trustees could enroll in RTA’s healthcare plan but had to pay 100% of the healthcare premiums to be eligible. The investigation showed that Mr. Dixon enrolled in April of 1994 and never fully paid his premiums in accordance with board policies. The Board changed the policy in May 2018: Trustees are no longer eligible for RTA’s healthcare plan.

Dennis M. Clough, President, RTA Board of Trustees and Mayor of Westlake