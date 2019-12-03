GivingTuesdayCLE urging donations, support for dozens of community organizations in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s the season for giving and WISH Cleveland is drumming up support for dozens of community organizations that provide critical services for people and neighborhoods across Northeast Ohio.
#GivingTuesdayCLE is the local response to the global #GivingTuesday movement.
Tonight at 5:30, WISH Cleveland is hosting its Good Hat Bash at the Beachland Ballroom on Waterloo Road in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood.
The group has recently been selling its Do Good Hats and so far has raised more than $7,000.
Last year, the group’s effort brought in more than $33,000 in donations plus a lot of in-kind and service donations. The money is split between community organizations. Some of the organizations benefiting this year include the Womens Recovery Center, the Fair Housing Center for Rights and Research and Opens Arms Adoptions.
WISH Cleveland has a website with complete information on the groups benefiting and directions on how to donate.
Other groups have events scheduled Tuesday including Lucky’s Market in Lakewood. They’'re calling their initiative an Impact Day, where 10% of the store’s sales will be donated to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.
Cleveland-area Catholic schools and organizations have already raised more than $70,000 for community causes.
The Ohio Attorney General’s Office offers several tips to protect donors from scams. The state urges people to research organizations by checking to see if they’re registered with the state.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.