Man accused of brutally attacking woman wanted for attempted murder in Cleveland Heights

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Tyrell De Shun Jackson is wanted for attempted murder, after police say he brutally attacked a woman in Cleveland Heights on Nov. 29.
The vicious assault occurred on Staunton Road and De Shun was gone when officers arrived, according to Cleveland Heights Police Chief Annette Mecklenburg.
The victim was taken to the hospital, and her condition is unknown at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the case is urged to call CHPD at 16-321-1234.
