Mentor Police catch alarming amount of drivers passing school buses illegally after cameras installed

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor Police were hopeful once word got out they were installing cameras on school buses, that the problem of illegally passing them wouldn’t be as bad of a problem.
That clearly did not happen.
Capt. Mike Majernik said last year at this time, the police department issued five tickets to violators. Compare that to 50 this year now that cameras have been installed in all buses.
“I didn’t think we would be getting the numbers we are now and just looking at the violations on the video a lot of them are pretty blatant violations. It’s not somebody that didn’t realize the bus was stopping," Majernik said.
In some cases, the drivers were speeding by so fast that he had to check, check, and re-check the video, he said.
“It’s very alarming to see people just completely have disregard for the safety of the children you know, that’s what this is about. It isn’t us collecting fines, writing tickets," Majernik said. “We’d rather write zero tickets and make sure are kids are safe. If the day comes that we get no more school bus violations from the school, that would be a great day and that’s what our aim is.”
Mentor Municipal Court Judge John Trebets said, this year, he’s given fines up to $500 and even suspended a driver’s license for up to one year.
Each case is different.
In some communities, violators face up to $750 fines and up to 30 days in jail.
In the video below, we explain the laws regarding driving with school buses.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.