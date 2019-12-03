2nd suspect charged in Cleveland triple murder appears in court

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A second man charged in a triple murder on the city’s west side went before a judge Tuesday.
Deandre Harris was ordered held on a $1 million bond and his case will be presented directly to the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Cleveland police said Deandre and Kielonte Harris shot and killed two women and a man at 7802 Lorain around 5 a.m. on Nov. 2.
April Lynn Magana, 36, died inside the home.
Joseph Meeks III, 31, was found dead outside the home.
Muriel Nicole Tursivio, 26, died at MetroHealth Medical Center.
Police said both men fled after the shooting, but Kielonte was arrested later that afternoon by the U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force at a home near the 9600 block of Sandusky Avenue in Cleveland.
Kielonte has been indicted on multiple charges; including, aggravated murder, felonious assault, kidnapping and aggravated burglary.
He is being held on a $1.5 million bond and will be back in court on Dec. 11.
