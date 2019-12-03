Newburgh Heights police begin new push to solve cold case murder of teen boy 38 years ago

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Local law enforcement and criminal justice professors are expected to announce a renewed push towards investigating a decades-old cold case murder.
A press conference with Newburgh Heights police, Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, and Tiffin University is scheduled for Tuesday at 1 p.m.
Police say 17-year-old Kurt Sova attended a party in Newburgh Heights on Oct. 23, 1981, but went missing later that evening.
Sova’s body was discovered five days after his disappearance in a ravine approximately 500 yards from the Harvard Avenue house. The area where Sova was found was searched after he was reported missing, leading investigators to believe he was placed there post-mortem.
The coroner could not determine a cause of death at the time, but ruled he was dead for less than 24 hours prior to his discovery.
The murder investigation was featured on a November 1988 episode of Unsolved Mysteries.
A professor of criminal justice and student scholars from Tiffin University will analyze evidence from the case in hopes of discovering something new.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
