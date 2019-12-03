Newburgh Heights police recruit college students in attempt to solve 38-year-old cold case death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Newburgh Heights Police Department is partnering with a professor and students from Tiffin University in a renewed push towards solving a decades-old cold case.
A press conference with Newburgh Heights police, the Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County, and Tiffin University was held on Tuesday afternoon.
Police say 17-year-old Kurt Sova attended a party in Newburgh Heights on Oct. 23, 1981, but went missing later that evening.
Sova’s body was discovered five days after his disappearance in a ravine approximately 500 yards from the Harvard Avenue house.
The area where Sova was found was searched after he was reported missing, leading investigators to believe he was placed there post-mortem.
The coroner could not determine a cause of death at the time, but ruled he was dead for less than 24 hours prior to his discovery.
Law enforcement hopes that the students who have been tasked with taking part in the investigation can look at evidence with a varying perception that was used by past investigators.
The death investigation was featured on a November 1988 episode of Unsolved Mysteries.
A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.