3 Northeast Ohio porch thefts caught on camera (video)

As you can see in this video, one of our residents had 2 packages stolen from their front porch on November 23rd. With Cyber Monday happening yesterday, many of you will begin receiving holiday packages delivered to your homes. We just wanted to take this time to remind you to be vigilant as your packages arrive. Help us help you by following these tips to thwart package thefts: 1. Ask a neighbor to pick up a package if your plans have you away from home. 2. Offer to pick up a neighbor’s packages. 3. Request for packages to be sent to your post office or your workplace or a pickup location offered by your retailer. 4. Schedule packages to arrive when you’re home. 5. Install a front door security camera. It’s important to note that social media is not a replacement for calling us. We always encourage everyone to report crimes directly to us, by calling us at #216-831-1424. The best holidays are safe holidays! Happy Holidays!