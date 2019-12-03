3 Northeast Ohio porch thefts caught on camera (video)

Thieves get caught on camera, but rarely caught.

South Euclid Police posted this video of a porch thief caught on camera stealing a package on Monday. (Source: South Euclid Police/Facebook)
By Dan DeRoos | December 3, 2019 at 12:35 PM EST - Updated December 3 at 12:43 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -In the past 24 hours three Northeast Ohio law enforcement or community watchdog Facebook pages posted video and pictures of packages thieves.

Criminals are seen on doorbell cameras running up to porches, pilfering packages and poof, they’re gone.

In the case of a Stark county theft, the criminal didn’t do much to hide his identity.

Been stealing packages off peoples porch please pass this picture along

Posted by Stark County Crime on Monday, December 2, 2019

In Pepper Pike, the homeowner didn’t have their porch light on so seeing the suspect with any detail is impossible.

The thieves knew what they were doing because after the person returns to the getaway vehicle, the driver shut the headlights off on the way out of the neighborhood.

Package Theft

As you can see in this video, one of our residents had 2 packages stolen from their front porch on November 23rd. With Cyber Monday happening yesterday, many of you will begin receiving holiday packages delivered to your homes. We just wanted to take this time to remind you to be vigilant as your packages arrive. Help us help you by following these tips to thwart package thefts: 1. Ask a neighbor to pick up a package if your plans have you away from home. 2. Offer to pick up a neighbor’s packages. 3. Request for packages to be sent to your post office or your workplace or a pickup location offered by your retailer. 4. Schedule packages to arrive when you’re home. 5. Install a front door security camera. It’s important to note that social media is not a replacement for calling us. We always encourage everyone to report crimes directly to us, by calling us at #216-831-1424. The best holidays are safe holidays! Happy Holidays!

Posted by Pepper Pike Police Department on Tuesday, December 3, 2019

In Euclid, two teens worked as a team.

One, dressed in yellow, is the lookout and almost got left behind when the thief ran away with the packages.

The South Euclid Police Department is investigating the Theft of this package which occurred on November 27th 2019 at 2:00pm on Winston Rd. Any information on the identification of this suspect would be greatly appreciated. Tips can be made via private messenger or by email at JDiLillo@sepolice.us

Posted by South Euclid Police Department on Monday, December 2, 2019

While the cameras are helping, we rarely hear of porch pirates being caught and prosecuted.

Pepper Pike Police Department recently reminded people that posting video of the crime to social media, is not a replacement for calling police and reporting the crime.

