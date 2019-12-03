Northeast Ohio weather: Lake effect snow showers move through on Wednesday, 1” – 4” possible

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another cloudy December day in the books. If you’re desperately missing the sunshine, it will be returning for us this weekend.
In the meantime, the perma-cloud lingers. At least we won’t see much snow tonight! That’s a good thing, right? Any snow that we see during the evening will be light and fast moving. The roads will be wet where snow develops, but I do not expect much, if anything, in the way of accumulation.
Snow chances will really ramp up tomorrow, courtesy of the lake effect. By mid to late morning, we should be seeing snow showers and squalls, especially in the Primary and Secondary Snow Belts. Snow will continue through the afternoon and into the evening hours.
Visibility will be reduced for travelers, where squalls persist. Please be mindful of the threat for lake effect snow if you’ll be driving around the Snow Belts tomorrow.
Total accumulation will be on the order of 1” – 4” in the Snow Belts. The areas most favored for the higher end of that range will be in Geauga County, inland Lake County, northern Portage County, northern Summit County, eastern and southern Cuyahoga County, northern Medina County, and pockets of Trumbull County.
Snow will come to an end through the overnight hours of your Wednesday into Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.