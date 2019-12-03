Northeast Ohio Weather: Some light snow this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fairly quiet this morning with a mostly cloudy sky in place. I do think there will be some breaks in the clouds this morning before we go back to cloudy by this afternoon. There is a weak disturbance to the west of us. The latest data is saying areas of light snow develop this afternoon. Any snow accumulation will be minor and won’t cause any problems. Temperatures will only be in the middle 30′s this afternoon. A cloudy sky tonight then a cold front pushes through tomorrow morning. There is a better setup for some lake effect snow by afternoon. I do think there will be accumulation, especially south and east of Cleveland.