Sunny Side Up: Is it time to stop sending holiday cards?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “Sunny Side Up” is a daily morning talk show that airs on CBS-19 News featuring Neeha Curtis and Jamie Sullivan.
Holiday season means it’s the biggest card sending time of year! 1.6 billion cards are bought each year.
We update our family and friends on social media all year long and since the social media boom some people say there’s no need to send greeting cards anymore.
We’re asking you this morning if you are still sending Christmas Cards?
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.