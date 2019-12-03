We interviewed the Cleveland man who reunited with his stolen dog, Franz, after carjacking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man who was robbed at gunpoint last week is finally feeling a sense of relief.
The crooks got away with his cellphone wallet and his car--but he didn’t care about any of those things--all he wanted was his dog back.
“Hi little guy,” Mike Reed said to his dog, Franz. “Hi buddy. Aw I’m so glad we found you!”
Franz the 5-year-old miniature schnauzer had quite a week.
“He was definitely tired and hungry,” Reed said. “He ate all his food.”
Franz is now finally back where he is supposed to be, in the arms of his owner, Mike Reed.
“I almost wanna cry because I never thought I’d see my little guy again,” Reed said as he held the dog in his arms. “He’s everything to me. He waits at the door for me to get home for work. He’s waking me up in the morning to go outside.”
Franz was taken Wednesday night in the parking lot of Cleveland Beverage & Deli.
Reed said armed thieves robbed him and drove away in his car with his dog Franz still inside and after nearly a week of waiting he had almost lost hope they’d be reunited.
“I was so worried,” said Reed. I was having nightmares that he was stuck, wrapped up in that towel in the dumpster at the liquor store just terrible.”
Reed says police found his car within a couple of hours and arrested one man. He says later on, that man admitted he had Franz.
“This is my baby,” Reed said. “This is like my child.”
After the carjacking, Reed started a GoFundMe so he could come up with reward money for Franz, but now that Cleveland police found the pup, what will he do with that money?
“I want to make sure that he’s OK,” Reed said. “I was gonna take him to the vet and have him checked out and make sure he’s alright, but I want to help anyone else that is missing a pet so I’m going to be sure to pay it forward.”
