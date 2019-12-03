What’s your favorite item on a party platter? The Taste Buds discuss meat and cheese trays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Holiday party season is charcuterie season.
Meat and cheese boards are everywhere this time of year.
This week on Taste Buds, Chef Dave Kocab and I welcome Nate Fagnilli, owner of Na*Kyrsie Meats in Geneva and chef at Crosswinds Grille at the Lakehouse Inn.
Fagnilli will share his philosophy and talk about the whole seam butchery they practice at his shop.
This practice, a traditional European technique, wastes very little of the locally-sourced meat as it is removed right up to the bone. They create artisan style, nitrite-free charcuterie and salumi. They buy whole animals and use and consume them entirely.
Have a question about nitrates in your meat? Want to know about Fagnilli’s process? Tune in to Taste Buds Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. We will read your comments and questions live during the show.
Watch Taste Buds through 19 News Facebook Live broadcast, our app or streaming on our website. You can also view it on Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
