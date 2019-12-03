18-year-old shot to death in Lorain; police arrest man for tampering with evidence

LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Police in Lorain are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred late Monday night.
According to the Lorain Police Department, officers found 18-year-old Gabriel Blevins lying outside of a home in the 2100 block of East 31st Street with a gunshot wound to his torso just before 11 p.m.
Blevins was taken to Mercy Hospital where he died from his injuries.
During the investigation, Lorain police took 22-year-old Antonio Monticue into custody and charged him with tampering with evidence as a result of his actions.
Monticue was due in Lorain Municipal Court on Tuesday morning for arraignment.
The investigation is still ongoing. Nobody else has been charged in connection to the homicide at this time.
Anyone with information regarding the shooting can call Lorain police at 440-204-2100.
