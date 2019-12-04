Akron Police looking for boys who attacked and robbed pizza delivery man

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police told 19 News that a group of kids, some not even teenagers yet, robbed a pizza delivery man at gunpoint in broad daylight Monday.
The victim’s manager called police to report the crime.
She says he took an order from the store on West Market Street to an apartment building off of Zahn Drive.
There, police say four young boys wearing ski masks cornered him.
The manager told dispatch the boys seemed to have set up the delivery, and officers believe the kids were 10 to 15 years old.
“They used apartment ‘B,’ because it was on the lower level, and the driver would be surrounded by cement walls, so he wouldn’t be able to get out,” the manager told dispatchers.
Police say two of the boys were armed.
It’s unclear if the weapons were real, but the delivery guy told officers they hit him in the head with one.
They asked him for money, and when he said he didn’t have any, they took the three pizzas and a Sierra Mist.
The manager told dispatch the incident happened around 11 a.m. on Monday morning.
According to the Akron Public Schools calendar, class was in session at the time.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.