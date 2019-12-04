Armed robbery in Solon parking lot leads to police chase that ends with suspects crashing car into concrete wall

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Three suspects are in custody for leading police on a chase after allegedly robbing a man in a parking lot with a handgun on Wednesday morning, according to the Solon Police Department.
Police said the victim reported that a male and female approached his car with a gun around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the parking lot of a business in the 32000 block of Aurora Road.
The suspects then stole the man’s wallet and cell phone and left in a blue sedan, according to police.
The report stated a Solon detective responding to the area saw a sedan with people that matched the suspects’ description inside headed westbound on US 422.
Police said the sedan took off when officers initiated a traffic stop, prompting a pursuit onto I-480 westbound.
The chase ended after the sedan struck a concrete median wall on the Miles Road overpass, according to police.
Solon police said three suspects were taken into custody, one of which was transported to MetroHealth Hospital for non-life threatening injuries sustained in the crash.
Police confirmed no one else was injured and no other cars were struck during the chase.
The suspects have not been charged at this time, according to the report.
The report stated a weapon was recovered from the sedan.
According to the report, the Ohio State Highway Patrol is handling the crash investigation while the Solon Police Department Detective Bureau is investigating the alleged robbery.
